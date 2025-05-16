Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $709,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

