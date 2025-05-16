Sora Investors LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,114 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,949,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,864,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 115,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

