ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,002,005 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.4% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 5.23% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $159,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $313,131. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

