Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 0.6% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,817,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

