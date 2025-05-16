Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $190,792,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 297,472 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,429,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,853,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,243,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

