Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 219,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

