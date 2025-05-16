Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 5,845 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.