Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 891 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $404.27 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

