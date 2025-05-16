Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JXN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

