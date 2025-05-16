Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $60.74 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Public Storage by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $304.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.67.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

