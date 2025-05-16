Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,981 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.5%

FOXA stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.