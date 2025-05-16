NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,548 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,008,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $12,918,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Bank of America cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.