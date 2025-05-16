AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.55% of AXIS Capital worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $88,147,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,775,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,118,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

