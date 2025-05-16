Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,903,118 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,903,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,190,000. Pinterest accounts for about 2.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $358,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,168 shares of company stock worth $28,368,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.9%

PINS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.