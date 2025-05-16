Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,473 shares of company stock worth $29,072,366 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BR stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.41. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

