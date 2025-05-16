Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $219.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

