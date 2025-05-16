Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 25,988 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

