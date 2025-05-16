SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 2.3% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,124 shares of company stock worth $9,341,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $176.31 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.