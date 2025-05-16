Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 44,152 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 811.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

