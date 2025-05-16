6,926 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

