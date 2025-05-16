Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

