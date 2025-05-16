Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $86.07 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

