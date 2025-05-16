Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 895.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,065.5% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 53,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177,285 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 803.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,272 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $8,930,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.2%

LRCX opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.