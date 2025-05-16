Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 379,745 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,745 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $150,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,021,000 after buying an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after buying an additional 398,770 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $98,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,585.68. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,987 shares of company stock worth $422,141 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

