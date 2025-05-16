Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,833 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $61,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.95 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.