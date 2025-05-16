Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $274.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $286.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock worth $6,087,434 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

