United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $780.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $485.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.38.

Shares of URI stock opened at $713.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.24 and its 200 day moving average is $711.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

