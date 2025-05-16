Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,270 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 536,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922 in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $244.33 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLUT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

