Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 25,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,999 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $524.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

