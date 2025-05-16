CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $36,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.90. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

