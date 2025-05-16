Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 4,662 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Director Robert G. Courteau sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.79, for a total transaction of C$908,103.52.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$199.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$171.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$201.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$205.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

