Sig Brokerage LP Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 143,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5%

PFE opened at $22.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.