Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 0.4% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after buying an additional 417,359 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

