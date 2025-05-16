First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,567 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 5.5% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $82,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 99,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

