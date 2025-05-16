Hess Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Hess has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $134.97 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hess stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

