Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HES. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

HES stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,873,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,570,383,000 after buying an additional 1,732,497 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 16,134.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,470,230,000 after buying an additional 1,536,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $196,457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hess by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,408,000 after buying an additional 992,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,787,000 after buying an additional 927,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

