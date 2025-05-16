Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,050,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 229,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69.
About Canada Carbon
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
