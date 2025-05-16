Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,050,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 229,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
