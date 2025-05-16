Sig Brokerage LP Makes New $292,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sig Brokerage LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,833 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

