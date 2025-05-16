Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Semtech makes up about 1.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. This trade represents a 48.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.