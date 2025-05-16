Sphera Funds Management LTD. Reduces Stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,109 shares during the quarter. Pharvaris makes up 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Pharvaris Stock Down 1.0%

PHVS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -2.85. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

