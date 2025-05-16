Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after acquiring an additional 351,406 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310,443 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.