9,079 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.