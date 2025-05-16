Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 89bio by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Wolfe Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETNB stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

