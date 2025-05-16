Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New $10.64 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDEX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,350,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

IDEX Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IEX opened at $189.71 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

