3,665 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Purchased by Sig Brokerage LP

Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plexus by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $124,641.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,852.12. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,137 shares of company stock worth $577,916 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

