Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $7.43 Million in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000. StandardAero accounts for about 3.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,817,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero Trading Down 0.0%

StandardAero stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

StandardAero Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.