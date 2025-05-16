Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,432,000. Camping World makes up 3.9% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Camping World as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,732,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

