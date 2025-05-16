SG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,981 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after acquiring an additional 647,282 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 264,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 1,236,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Glj Research decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CLF opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

