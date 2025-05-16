Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer David John Maciver Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.06, for a total transaction of C$340,300.00.
David John Maciver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 12th, David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total transaction of C$640,900.00.
Aritzia Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$66.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.88 and a 1-year high of C$73.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.
