Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer David John Maciver Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.06, for a total transaction of C$340,300.00.

David John Maciver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.09, for a total transaction of C$640,900.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$66.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.88 and a 1-year high of C$73.44.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

